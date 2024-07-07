Junior Andre recently embarked on a romantic getaway with his girlfriend, Jasmine Orr, as they checked into a luxurious five-star spa resort. The teenage Junior took to his Instagram stories to share a video of their lavish bedroom, complete with elegant grey and white furniture, a king-sized bed, and a balcony offering stunning views of a lake.

In the video, the couple can be seen enjoying a glass of champagne during a romantic dinner at the Champneys Forest Mere spa resort. Junior expressed his gratitude for the lovely stay with his gorgeous girlfriend in the caption of the post. The resort, known for its showstopping swimming pools, state-of-the-art fitness studios, and top-notch treatments that cost upwards of £500, provided the perfect backdrop for their romantic getaway.

This romantic trip follows the couple going Instagram official last month when they celebrated Junior’s 19th birthday together. Junior shared photos of their special day, expressing his happiness at spending his birthday with his beloved girlfriend.

It was revealed earlier that Junior’s girlfriend, Jasmine Orr, had appeared on the reality show Celebs Go Dating in 2023. She previously dated Adam Collard on the show, amidst his tumultuous relationship with fellow co-star Lottie Moss. Sources close to Junior revealed that he has introduced Jasmine to his father and stepmother, Emily, and that he is quite smitten with her.

Junior made it clear on Instagram that he is committed to his relationship with Jasmine when he responded to a fan’s question about celebrities he would snog, marry, or avoid. Junior confidently stated that he didn’t choose any of the celebrities mentioned because he has a good girl at home, referring to Jasmine.

The relationship between Junior Andre and Jasmine Orr seems to be going strong as they enjoy a romantic and luxurious getaway at the Champneys Forest Mere spa resort. With their public displays of affection on social media and Junior’s commitment to Jasmine, it’s clear that the couple is happy and in love. Junior’s fans are delighted to see him share his relationship with the world and wish the couple continued happiness together.