Junior Andre and his girlfriend Jasmine Orr have reached a significant milestone in their relationship, which has been deemed “so cute” by Junior’s mom, Katie Price. The couple, who made their relationship public last month, have taken the next step by creating a joint TikTok account to share glimpses of their life together.

Junior, who is 19, and Jasmine, who is 23, have been together for several months and decided to share their relationship with their followers on social media. They posted their first video on TikTok, playing the “who is most likely to” couple’s edition game, where they revealed fun facts about each other. Fans flooded the comments section with love and admiration for the couple, calling them adorable and lovely.

Katie Price, who shares Junior with her ex-husband Peter Andre, showed her support for the young couple by resharing their TikTok post and expressing how cute she found it. The couple’s profile picture on TikTok is an endearing photo of them having dinner together, and their username is @juniorxjasmine.

Junior and Jasmine recently celebrated Junior’s birthday together, with Junior sharing a sweet post on Instagram to mark the occasion. The couple also enjoyed a romantic getaway at a luxurious spa, further solidifying their bond. Junior had previously revealed that he had a secret girlfriend in April, whom he is deeply in love with, even claiming he would turn down a chance to date singer Dua Lipa for her.

It’s heartwarming to see Junior and Jasmine’s relationship blossoming, with their fans showing unwavering support and admiration for the young couple. Their decision to share their journey on TikTok allows fans to get to know them better and see the love and happiness they share. We look forward to seeing more adorable moments from Junior and Jasmine as their relationship continues to grow.