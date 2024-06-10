Exciting News: Jung Jinyoung And TWICE’s Dahyun to Star in Korean Remake Film

Jung Jinyoung and TWICE’s Dahyun have officially been cast in the Korean adaptation of the popular Taiwanese coming-of-age romance film “You Are the Apple of My Eye”! The production companies, STUDIO TAKE and Jayuro Pictures, recently unveiled the first look at the film and announced that filming has already begun.

The original Taiwanese film follows the story of high school troublemaker Ko Ching Teng and model student Shen Chia Yi, tracing their relationship from their school days to 15 years later. Jung Jinyoung will take on the role of Jin Woo, the equivalent of Ko Ching Teng, who undergoes personal growth through his first love experiences. Meanwhile, Dahyun will portray Seon Ah, the equivalent of Shen Chia Yi, a character with a quiet strength.

Both actors have expressed their excitement and dedication to the project, with Jinyoung stating his happiness at being part of a film he holds dear, and Dahyun expressing her honor at working on such a great project with senior actors.

