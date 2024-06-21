June Squibb, at the age of 94, is embracing a new chapter in her career as an action star. In an exclusive interview with ET at a special screening of her action-comedy film, Thelma, she expressed her excitement about taking on a leading role for the first time in her long and illustrious career. Despite her age, Squibb is proving that it’s never too late to try something new and exciting.

In Thelma, Squibb portrays the character of Thelma Post, a spirited 93-year-old grandmother who embarks on a daring adventure across Los Angeles after falling victim to a phone scam. Alongside her friend Ben, played by the late Richard Roundtree, Thelma sets out to reclaim what was taken from her, defying the expectations of her family in the process. The film, directed by Josh Margolin, promises to offer a fresh take on the traditional action genre by showcasing an elderly grandmother as the unlikely hero.

Squibb’s performance in Thelma is both heartfelt and captivating, drawing inspiration from iconic action stars like Tom Cruise. She embraced the opportunity to do her own stunts, particularly enjoying the scenes where she got to drive a scooter alongside Roundtree. Reflecting on her experience working with the late actor, Squibb fondly remembers his enthusiasm for the project and his willingness to explore a different type of role. Roundtree’s presence added a layer of excitement and nostalgia to the film, creating a dynamic on-screen partnership with Squibb.

Looking ahead, Squibb is eager to continue expanding her horizons in the entertainment industry. With leading roles and action films now under her belt, she sets her sights on a new challenge – a Western film. Despite her extensive resume, Squibb remains humble and open to new learning opportunities, emphasizing that age is no barrier to pursuing one’s passions and dreams. As she navigates this exciting phase of her career, Squibb’s positive attitude and enthusiasm serve as an inspiration to aspiring actors of all ages.

Thelma is currently playing in theaters, offering audiences a chance to see June Squibb shine in her latest role as an action star. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness this legendary actress in action on the big screen.