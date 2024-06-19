The week of June 24-28 on The Young and the Restless brought some exciting twists and turns for our favorite Genoa City residents. Let’s dive into the latest updates from our beloved soap opera.

Devon Hamilton-Winters may decide to reach out to Tucker McCall in light of Victor Newman’s troubling news. With Tucker reevaluating his life and contemplating his next steps, Devon wants to ensure that his bio dad isn’t up to any schemes. Trevor St. John’s exit from the role hints that Tucker may be heading off-screen soon unless a recast occurs. Will Tucker find himself back at the ashram in Thailand to discover his true path?

Meanwhile, Victor Newman continues his plot against Jack Abbott, now armed with control over Glissade. Victor aims to unleash Jack’s worst nightmare, potentially leading to a power struggle for the CEO seat. Could Audra Chales be ousted in favor of Kyle Abbott, or will Adam Newman be pressured into taking on the role despite his reluctance?

Speaking of Adam, Victor intensifies the pressure on him following a visit to see Connor Newman. As Adam grapples with conflicting loyalties to Victor and Jack, Sally Spectra steps in to temporarily fill Chelsea Lawson’s shoes at Marchetti. If Adam follows Victor’s orders to undermine Jack, the repercussions could extend to Sally and Chelsea, creating further drama within the Jabot family.

As Jack becomes wary of Victor’s machinations, Kyle finds himself at odds with Summer Newman over custody boundaries for Harrison Abbott. This conflict may lead Kyle to seek solace in his growing bond with Claire Grace, who is navigating her own family drama. With hints of a budding romance between Kyle and Claire, fans can expect to see their relationship develop amidst the chaos of Genoa City.

Stay tuned for more updates on the challenges ahead for our favorite Y&R characters. For all the latest spoilers, predictions, and news on The Young and the Restless, make sure to keep CDL as your go-to source.