In the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Tom will surprise Poppy at Bill Spencer’s mansion with a pizza delivery, calling her by name when she opens the door. There seems to be a connection between the two, possibly involving a past where Poppy may have swindled Tom, leading him to a life on the streets. The arrival of Tom will put Poppy on edge, as he could potentially blackmail her over their shared history.

On the other hand, Thomas will shock everyone at Forrester Creations by announcing his engagement to Paris. This news will leave Hope feeling unsettled, while Ridge will question Thomas about his relationship with Paris. Despite Ridge’s concerns about Thomas moving too quickly, Thomas will defend his feelings for Paris and express his happiness in finding someone who shares his goals.

Thomas will paint Paris as his perfect match, but Ridge will worry that his son might be using her. However, Thomas will remain steadfast in his decision to marry Paris, believing that they have a bright future ahead. With Paris providing the commitment he desires, Thomas envisions a happy life with her and his son, Douglas.

The engagement of Thomas and Paris is set to stir up some drama in the coming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful. Fans can expect to see how this new development impacts the characters and relationships on the show. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and spoilers from B&B, as the story unfolds.