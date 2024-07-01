Would you like to achieve a beautiful summer tan without spending a dime? Well, thanks to an exclusive Dolce Glow deal for E! readers, you now have the chance to do just that, but only while supplies last.

Here’s the deal: when you purchase a full-size Dolce Glow self-tanning mist, you will receive a travel-size Dolce Glow self-tanning mist for free. Essentially, you are saving $26 by taking advantage of this buy-one-get-one offer.

This special July 4th promotion won’t last long, so act fast if you want to snag this offer. The Dolce Glow body-bronzing spray is a popular choice among customers for good reason. Whether you are new to sunless tanning or a seasoned user, this mist is designed for easy application.

The spray features a bag-on-valve system that allows for 360-degree coverage, ensuring an even application even when spraying upside down. With ingredients like goji berry fruit extract, Australian macadamia oil, Bulgarian rose oil, and hyaluronic acid, your skin will receive hydration, anti-inflammatory benefits, and protection from free radicals.

Additionally, the medium to dark shade of the mist will give you a sun-kissed glow perfect for the summer season. Dolce Glow founder Isabel Alysa has developed products suitable for all skin tones, a sentiment echoed by brand ambassador Miley Cyrus, who loves the brand so much that she has invested in it.

Whether you are new to tanning or looking to enhance your current glow, Dolce Glow offers a range of products to help you achieve a natural-looking tan effortlessly. So, don’t miss out on this chance to get your hands on some free Dolce Glow products. Shop the deal now before supplies run out.