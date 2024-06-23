Julie Chrisley, known for her role in Chrisley Knows Best, will have another opportunity to reduce her prison sentence. A recent ruling by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stated that Julie must be resentenced in a bank fraud and tax evasion case. The judges found that Julie was charged as if she had been involved in the fraud scheme since 2006, but there was insufficient evidence to support this claim before 2007.

The court ruling highlighted a “narrow issue” in Julie’s case, leading to her seven-year sentence being sent back to a lower court for reevaluation. The family’s legal team, including attorney Alex Little, expressed their satisfaction with this decision, although they were disappointed that Todd’s appeal was rejected. Little also mentioned plans to challenge the couple’s convictions based on an illegal search that initiated the case.

Following the news, both Todd Chrisley and his daughter Savannah Chrisley took to Instagram to share their reactions. Savannah, in her post, affirmed the district court’s decision on most issues but emphasized the need for a reassessment of the loss amount attributed to Julie. Todd, who was sentenced to 12 years, and Savannah expressed their hopes for a positive outcome in the future.

As the legal proceedings continue, the family remains appreciative of the support they have received throughout the challenging process. The court documents obtained by People magazine shed light on the intricacies of the case, and Little’s insights provide further clarity on the next steps in Julie’s legal battle. With the prospect of a new sentencing and potential developments in the case, the Chrisley family remains optimistic about the future.