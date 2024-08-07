Julianne Hough recently spoke about the changes in her relationship with her brother Derek Hough following a family crisis. Derek’s wife, Hayley Erbert, underwent emergency surgery for a cranial hematoma last December, which has shifted the dynamics between the siblings. Julianne mentioned that when faced with life-or-death situations, all other issues seem insignificant.

Hayley Erbert experienced two brain surgeries in December 2023 after becoming disoriented following a performance. The surgeries were necessary to address a cranial hematoma caused by a burst blood vessel. Julianne emphasized that the family’s focus shifted away from minor conflicts to supporting one another during this difficult time.

The siblings, who both rose to fame through their appearances on “Dancing with the Stars,” have always had a strong bond. Julianne expressed gratitude for her family, acknowledging that disagreements are a part of any family dynamic. Despite differences in beliefs and understanding, the most important thing for them is to remain connected.

Julianne also reflected on her sister Catherine’s experience of losing a partner to glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. She highlighted how challenging times can bring people closer together and underscored the importance of compassion and support in times of need. The actress and dancer stressed the innate goodness in humanity and the significance of showing up for one another during difficult times.

Overall, Julianne’s candid revelations about her family dynamics and the impact of challenging experiences on relationships shed light on the importance of unity and empathy. The Hough siblings’ journey through adversity has strengthened their bond and highlighted the power of coming together to support loved ones in times of crisis.