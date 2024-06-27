Emma Roberts recently shared her thoughts on her aunt Julia Roberts’ global fame, emphasizing that fame comes with its downsides. In a podcast interview, Emma revealed that witnessing the level of fame her aunt garnered was “really scary” and that she always wanted to carve her own path rather than following in Julia’s footsteps.

Despite being part of a famous family with strong Hollywood connections, Emma expressed that fame was never her goal, as she feared that fame at a certain level could be overwhelming and could overshadow her work. She highlighted the added pressure that comes with having a famous family, especially for women, and criticized the double standards in the industry when it comes to nepotism.

Emma defended her right to follow her dreams without being judged for her family background, pointing out that the public tends to focus on overnight success stories and overlook the hard work and rejection that often accompany a career in Hollywood. She stressed that everyone should be allowed to pursue their passion without facing unnecessary criticism or scrutiny.

Julia Roberts, Emma’s aunt, is known for her successful acting career and has won an Oscar for her performance in “Erin Brockovich.” Emma’s insights shed light on the complexities of navigating fame, family legacy, and personal aspirations in the entertainment industry. Despite the challenges and expectations that come with her surname, Emma remains determined to establish her own identity and make a mark on her own terms.