Julia Roberts recently attended the Dublin leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour and was spotted in the VIP area chatting intimately with Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The interaction between Julia and Travis, which included Julia rubbing Travis’s chest and laughing, caused quite a stir among Taylor Swift’s fans, known as swifties, on social media.

Some fans expressed discomfort at the closeness between Julia and Travis, with one fan mentioning that if it were anyone other than Julia Roberts, they would be upset. Others described the interaction as “cringey” and questioned whether it was a sign of something more between Julia and Travis.

The romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been growing since they were first seen together at a Chiefs game last year. Travis has been incredibly supportive of Taylor, even joining her on stage during one of her sold-out London shows. The NFL player showed off his theatrical side by wearing a top hat and tails, sweeping Taylor off her feet, and fanning her after she pretended to faint. Fans were delighted by Travis’s appearance on stage with Taylor.

Taylor Swift’s world tour has attracted a host of celebrities to the VIP areas, including Julia Roberts. The singer is set to continue her tour in Holland, Germany, Italy, and Warsaw before returning to London for additional dates in August. With over 30 years of fame under her belt, Julia Roberts certainly has star power like no other.