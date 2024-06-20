Julia Roberts shared a heartwarming photo of her son Henry to celebrate his 17th birthday. The actress, who is known for her roles in movies like “Pretty Woman” and “Runaway Bride,” rarely shares photos of her children on social media. In the post, Julia expressed her amazement at how quickly Henry has grown up and wished him a happy birthday.

Julia and her husband, Danny Moder, are also parents to twins Phinneas and Hazel, who are 19 years old. Despite being a Hollywood star, Julia has always maintained a low profile when it comes to her kids. She has previously spoken about her parenting style, emphasizing the importance of setting boundaries, such as no phones at the dinner table and a charging station for devices.

Even though Phinneas and Hazel are away at college, Julia continues to parent them in the same way. She checks in on their well-being, making sure they are getting enough sleep and taking care of themselves. During an interview on “The Tonight Show,” Julia mentioned that Henry misses his siblings but is also enjoying his time as an only child.

Julia and Danny have been together for over 20 years and have created many memories with their children. The couple has shared some adorable family photos on social media over the years, giving fans a glimpse into their life outside of the spotlight.

As fans of Julia Roberts, we can appreciate her dedication to her family and her efforts to maintain a sense of normalcy for her children. Despite her fame, Julia prioritizes her kids’ well-being and privacy, showing that family always comes first. Happy birthday, Henry!