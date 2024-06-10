Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Views on Political Correctness in Comedy

Move aside, Jerry Seinfeld. Julia Louis-Dreyfus has something to say.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Louis-Dreyfus responded to comments made by her former co-star, Jerry Seinfeld, regarding the lack of “funny stuff” on TV due to political correctness and the extreme left. While not directly addressing Seinfeld, Louis-Dreyfus emphasized the importance of being aware of sensitivities in today’s comedy landscape.

She acknowledged that comedy from 30 years ago may not age well when viewed through today’s lens and expressed concern when people criticize political correctness, suggesting that it may signal underlying issues. Louis-Dreyfus highlighted the value of tolerance and the right to free speech while also holding individuals accountable for offensive remarks.

Furthermore, she raised concerns about the concentration of money and power in Hollywood, emphasizing the impact of studio consolidation on artistic expression. Louis-Dreyfus urged vigilance in navigating these challenges to preserve the integrity of creative industries.