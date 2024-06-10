Julia Louis-Dreyfus Responds to Jerry Seinfeld’s Criticism of Political Correctness

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has responded to the criticisms made by Jerry Seinfeld about comedy. In an interview with The New York Times, the actress commented on the statements made by her former Seinfeld co-star, who said that political correctness had ruined the industry in recent years.

“Having an antenna for sensitivities is not a bad thing,” said Louis-Dreyfus during the interview. “That doesn’t mean all comedy will be thrown out the window as a result. When I hear people starting to complain about political correctness, and I understand why they’re fighting against it, that’s a red flag for me. Sometimes it means something else.”

The actress also stated that political correctness is a fantastic tool that seeks to respect everyone’s right to freedom of expression. “I believe that the lens through which we create art today, and I’m not just referring to comedy, is different now. Even the wonderful classics, the great movies of the past, are full of attitudes that would not be acceptable today. That’s why I think it’s good to remain vigilant.”

Jerry Seinfeld has recently attracted attention for accusing the extreme left and political correctness of making the public worry more about offending others. According to him, this has disrupted the dynamics of comedy.

The actor’s comments were made during the promotion of “The Battle of the Pop-Tart Biscuit”, in which he stars, directs, and writes the production. The cast also includes Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, Daniel Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Adrian Martinez, Sarah Cooper, and Fred Armisen.

“The Battle of the Pop-Tart Biscuit” is available on Netflix.