Julia Fox, the 34-year-old actress, recently made a bold revelation about her sexuality, coming out as a lesbian. This announcement came after she disclosed that she had been celibate for over two years. The actress took to TikTok to address her sexual orientation following a comment made by a social media user about lesbians with boyfriends. In response, Fox candidly admitted, “Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again.”

Fans flooded Fox with support and excitement for her newfound openness. Many expressed their happiness for her, applauding her courage in sharing her truth. This revelation may not come as a surprise to some, considering Fox’s previous comments about potentially dating a woman. She had mentioned during an interview in 2022 that she felt the need to explore her sexuality further, acknowledging that her past boyfriends had labeled her as a lesbian.

Fox, who was previously married to Peter Artemiev from 2018 to 2020 and shares a son named Valentino with him, had a brief relationship with Kanye West in 2022. Despite the short-lived romance, Fox revealed in an interview with the New York Times that she never engaged in any sexual activities with the controversial rapper. She emphasized that her decision to be celibate for over two years was not influenced by her past relationships but rather a personal choice she made.

Since parting ways with West, Fox has remained single and celibate. She shared on TikTok in May that she had been celibate for 2.5 years and felt empowered by her decision. While she has not publicly confirmed any new romantic relationships, Fox’s openness about her sexuality and her journey of self-exploration has resonated with many fans.

Overall, Julia Fox’s decision to come out as a lesbian and embrace her celibacy has sparked conversations about self-discovery and authenticity. Her candidness and courage in sharing her truth serve as an inspiration to others who may be navigating similar experiences. As she continues to explore her identity and stay true to herself, Fox’s story serves as a reminder of the importance of self-acceptance and living authentically.