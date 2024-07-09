Julia Fox, known for her previous relationship with Kanye West, recently came out as a lesbian in a viral TikTok video. She casually mentioned, “so sorry, boys” to the men she had dated in the past. This revelation came after she responded to a TikTok video discussing women who have not yet come out as lesbians but are dating men. Julia agreed with the content of the video and shared her experience of dating men while being a lesbian, expressing that she had sworn off men during an interview last year.

Before her relationship with Kanye West, Julia was previously married to Peter Artemiev, with whom she shares a son named Valentino. Her relationship with Kanye was short-lived, lasting only a month. In an interview with InStyle, Julia spoke candidly about her brief relationship with Kanye and expressed her desire to stand on her own without being defined by her partner.

Furthermore, Julia mentioned that she has been celibate for two and a half years, emphasizing her focus on independence and self-reliance. She highlighted the importance of breaking free from societal expectations and not allowing her identity to be defined by her relationships. Julia’s decision to come out as a lesbian and her commitment to staying true to herself reflect her journey towards self-discovery and empowerment.

In addition to her personal life, the article also delves into the relationship between Kanye West and his current wife, Bianca Censori. Bianca, a jewelry designer, met Kanye through Instagram and eventually moved to Los Angeles to work for his company, Yeezy. The couple tied the knot in December 2022, shortly after Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

Overall, Julia Fox’s decision to come out as a lesbian and her journey towards self-acceptance and independence shed light on the importance of embracing one’s true identity and breaking free from societal norms. Her story serves as an inspiration for others to stay true to themselves and prioritize their own happiness and well-being above all else.