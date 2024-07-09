Julia Fox recently made an announcement on TikTok that seemed to suggest she is a lesbian. In a video response to a TikToker’s humorous clip about women being mean to their boyfriends, Julia indicated that she related to the sentiment and mentioned that she doesn’t plan to date men again. The video has garnered over 600,000 views and sparked conversations about Julia’s sexuality.

While this video may be seen as Julia coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, it’s worth noting that she has been in relationships with men in the past. Julia was previously married to Peter Artemiev and shares a son with him. She also had a brief relationship with Kanye West in 2022. Despite this, Julia has been open about discussing her sexuality and sex life, including revealing that she had been celibate for two and a half years following her breakup with Kanye.

In addition to her personal life, Julia has been candid about her past career as a dominatrix before transitioning into acting. She has mentioned that her experience in that line of work helped her develop her acting skills, as it involved a lot of role-playing and understanding different personas. During an appearance on The View in October 2023, Julia spoke about how her work as a dominatrix taught her valuable lessons about acting through various role-play scenarios with clients.

Julia’s openness about her past and present experiences reflects her willingness to share personal aspects of her life with her audience. By addressing her sexuality in a public forum like TikTok, Julia continues to challenge stereotypes and start conversations about LGBTQ+ representation in the media. Her journey from a dominatrix to an actress showcases her resilience and determination to pursue her passions despite facing challenges along the way.

As Julia’s story unfolds, it serves as a reminder that everyone’s journey is unique, and it’s essential to embrace all aspects of oneself, including one’s sexuality. Julia’s decision to share her truth on social media highlights the power of visibility and representation in fostering understanding and acceptance within the LGBTQ+ community and beyond. It’s evident that Julia’s courage to speak openly about her identity will inspire others to embrace their authenticity and live their truth unapologetically.