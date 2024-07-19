Judd Hirsch, known for his role in ‘George & Leo’ alongside Bob Newhart, recently shared a heartwarming memory of his late co-star in an exclusive interview. Hirsch reminisced about the time he spent working with Newhart and how much he admired his talent and wit.

In addition to his fond memories of Newhart, Hirsch also spoke about the impact that Newhart had on the entertainment industry as a whole. He praised Newhart’s comedic timing and ability to connect with audiences, stating that he was a true master of his craft.

Hirsch’s interview shed light on the close bond that he shared with Newhart both on and off the set. He reflected on the laughter and camaraderie that they experienced while working together, highlighting the special connection that they had as co-stars.

As fans continue to mourn the loss of Bob Newhart, Judd Hirsch’s interview serves as a touching tribute to the beloved actor. His words capture the essence of Newhart’s legacy and remind us of the impact that he had on those who knew him best.

Overall, Judd Hirsch’s exclusive interview offers a heartfelt glimpse into the life and career of Bob Newhart, showcasing the deep admiration and respect that Hirsch holds for his late co-star. Through his words, Hirsch honors the memory of Newhart and ensures that his legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of fans and colleagues alike.