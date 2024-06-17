Matthew Broderick and Judd Apatow were the stars at the Tribeca Festival, and they took a trip down memory lane to discuss the movie Cable Guy. The film, released in 1996, starred Jim Carrey and was a departure from his usual comedic roles. Apatow produced the movie and even met his wife on set. Despite Carrey’s $20 million paycheck, the film didn’t perform well at the box office, making only $60 million in the US.

Broderick played a straight comedy role opposite Carrey’s eccentric cable technician character. Apatow joked about Broderick playing an adult role for the first time, given his history of playing younger characters. Broderick humorously mentioned that he only got a “Swiss cheese sandwich” as payment compared to Carrey’s hefty paycheck.

Carrey’s intense acting style put pressure on himself to deliver, given his sudden rise to fame and high earnings. Apatow and Broderick both sympathized with the challenges of such rapid success. Apatow recalled a particularly challenging night shoot that resulted in both actors getting mud in their eyes, with Broderick even suffering a torn cornea.

Another mishap during filming involved Broderick waiting in his trailer for hours due to a scheduling error. Apatow learned a lesson about respecting actors’ time from this incident, as Broderick was understandably upset. The two also shared a humorous story about a manager’s reaction to Carrey’s character in the film.

Despite its challenges, Cable Guy remains a memorable project for both Apatow and Broderick. The film’s darker and weirder tone set it apart from Carrey’s previous work and provided a unique experience for all involved. The behind-the-scenes stories and insights shared by Broderick and Apatow shed light on the complexities of filmmaking and the impact of success in the industry.