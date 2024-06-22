Joy Behar, co-host of “The View,” didn’t hold back when discussing the new relationship between legendary football coach Bill Belichick and his 23-year-old girlfriend, Jordan Hudson. Behar, 81, poked fun at the significant age gap between the two, with Belichick being 72 years old. She joked about Hudson hearing wedding bells and questioned if Belichick could hear them too.

Despite the playful banter, Behar raised the point that the relationship might not be all about romance, hinting that money could be a factor. Belichick, with a reported net worth of $70 million, and Hudson, a former cheerleader who attended Bridgewater State University, have been together since meeting on a flight in 2021.

Their relationship turned romantic after Belichick split from his girlfriend of 10 years, Linda Holliday. The couple has been spotted enjoying time together on Belichick’s boat in Nantucket and engaging in public displays of affection at exclusive clubs.

While the news of their relationship has only recently surfaced, they were first seen together in January 2023, months before the public learned of Belichick’s breakup with Holliday. Reports even mention a shirtless walk of shame by Belichick outside Hudson’s home after a rendezvous.

The relationship between Belichick and Hudson has garnered attention not only for the age difference but also for the circumstances surrounding their romance. Despite the scrutiny, the couple seems to be enjoying their time together and making the most of their connection. Whether it’s true love or just a fleeting romance, only time will tell.