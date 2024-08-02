This Morning viewers had mixed reactions to the 80s-themed dancing on the ITV show. Some found it cringeworthy, while others were charmed by Josie Gibson. Josie, along with co-host Craig Doyle, brought some fun and nostalgia to the set with their dance moves.

Josie looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder top, cropped leather jacket, and snug jeans, accessorized with a chic black net bow in her hair. Craig sported a black-and-gold embroidered blazer with Aviator shades, a white tee, and denim jeans. Together, they grooved to 80s music, with Craig even attempting a moonwalk that led to a playful bump with Josie.

Viewers couldn’t get enough of Josie’s stylish outfit, with some fans asking where they could find her blouse. Others complimented her on her look, with one admirer even calling her “fit.” The audience also enjoyed the chemistry between Josie and Craig, dubbing them the “dream team” and urging for more of their dynamic on the show.

Despite some viewers finding the dance segment cringeworthy, others appreciated the homage to the 80s. Gyles Brandreth and Tom Swarbrick joined in on the fun, swaying to the hit track “Just Can’t Get Enough.” However, there were still those who criticized the segment, calling it “cringe” and pointing out issues with Craig’s script.

Overall, the impromptu dance session on This Morning sparked a lively debate among viewers, with some loving the throwback to the 80s and others finding it a bit awkward. Regardless, Josie Gibson’s wardrobe and energetic performance left a lasting impression on fans, showcasing her charisma and style on live TV.