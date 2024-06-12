joshua-bassett-the-golden-years-tour-includes-a-stop-in-pa-where-to-buy-tickets

Joshua Bassett, the talented singer, songwriter, and actor, is embarking on a tour to promote his upcoming album, “The Golden Years,” set to be released on July 26. Fans in Pennsylvania can catch him live at The Met in Philadelphia on August 16, 2024, with special guest Thomas Day.

Tickets for the show are available at various platforms with prices starting at $45 on SeatGeek, $51 on Stubhub, and $52 on Vivid Seats. Bassett, known for his role as Ricky Bowen in Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” has been making waves in the music industry with hits like “Common Sense” and “Just Love.”

The tour will kick off on July 30 in Phoenix, Arizona, and will include stops in major cities such as New York, Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco. Fans across the country are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to see Bassett perform live and experience his musical talent firsthand.

In addition to Bassett’s tour, other exciting musical events are also taking place in Pennsylvania. Mk.gee has announced a fall world tour with a stop in the state, Ukrainian heavy metal band Jinjer will be performing in Harrisburg, and comedian Sarah Silverman will bring her “Postmortem” tour to Pennsylvania as well.

Furthermore, Grammy Award-winning rock band America is scheduled to perform in Hershey, offering music lovers a diverse range of live entertainment options to choose from. Whether you’re a fan of pop, rock, comedy, or heavy metal, there is something for everyone in the vibrant music scene of Pennsylvania.

As music enthusiasts gear up for an exciting lineup of live performances, it’s important to stay informed about ticket availability and purchase options. By checking out reputable ticket platforms and official event websites, fans can secure their spot at their favorite shows and ensure a memorable concert experience.

Overall, the music scene in Pennsylvania is buzzing with energy and excitement, offering a plethora of opportunities for fans to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of live music. From rising stars like Joshua Bassett to legendary bands like America, there is no shortage of talent to be discovered and enjoyed in the dynamic music landscape of the state.