Joshua Bassett, the talented singer/songwriter and actor, has exciting news for his fans in Phoenix. He will be embarking on The Golden Years Tour, accompanied by special guest Thomas Day, and will be stopping in Phoenix as part of his 24-city North American tour. The tour is set to kick off on July 30 at the Arizona Financial Theatre downtown and will conclude in Los Angeles in September. After that, Bassett will head to Europe to continue the tour in Dublin.

Fans can look forward to hearing new music from Bassett, as he recently released the lead single “The Golden Years” from his upcoming debut album of the same name, scheduled to be released on July 26. This tour follows a successful year for Bassett, which included a spring headline tour and the release of Season 4 of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” where he reprised his role as Ricky. Additionally, in 2022, he released the “Sad Songs In A Hotel Room” EP and the four-track EP “Different.”

For those interested in attending the concert, general ticket sales will begin on June 14 at 10 a.m. on joshuatbassett.com. Bassett, who was born in Oceanside, California, has always had a passion for music and performing. He started his career with lead roles in local stage productions before transitioning to a successful music career. Bassett’s talent has been recognized with an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s or Young Teen Program for his work on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

In 2019, Bassett signed a deal with Warner Records, marking the beginning of his solo career. His journey from playing drums in church to teaching himself various instruments and writing songs at a young age is a testament to his dedication and passion for music. Fans in Phoenix can look forward to an unforgettable night of music and entertainment when Joshua Bassett brings The Golden Years Tour to their city.