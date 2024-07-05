Josh Hartnett recently made a surprise cameo in season 3 of the popular show “The Bear.” In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 45-year-old actor shared the story behind his guest appearance. Hartnett explained that his cameo came about through a friendship with the show’s creator, Christopher Storer, who offered him the role of Frank, the fiancé of Richie’s ex-wife, Tiffany.

Despite only appearing in one episode, Hartnett’s performance as Frank quickly caught the attention of social media. In his scene, Frank has a heart-to-heart with Richie, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, that is both sweet and slightly uncomfortable. Hartnett revealed that some of the interactions in the scene were not originally scripted, adding to the authenticity of the moment.

Hartnett praised the cast and crew of “The Bear,” describing the set as a place where everyone comes together like a group of friends. He emphasized that despite the high standards for excellence on set, the atmosphere is filled with fun and camaraderie.

The show follows the lives of the restaurant staff at The Bear, a Chicago-based restaurant striving for perfection. Season 3 focuses on the crew’s efforts to beat the odds and ensure the restaurant’s success. The ensemble cast includes Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Matty Matheson, Abby Elliott, L-Boy, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

In addition to Hartnett’s cameo, season 3 of “The Bear” features appearances by Jamie Lee Curtis, John Cena, Olivia Colman, John Mulaney, and Will Poulter. Hartnett credited the city of Chicago for keeping his cameo a surprise, as the locals are passionate about the show and value the element of surprise in storytelling.

Looking ahead, Hartnett is set to star in M. Night Shyamalan’s horror-thriller, “Trap.” Despite his busy schedule, the actor expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with talented individuals like Christopher Storer and the cast of “The Bear.”

