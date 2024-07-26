Josh Hall was completely taken by surprise when his wife, Christina Hall, filed for divorce on July 16. According to a source, Josh was heartbroken and never expected their marriage to end in divorce, despite facing some challenges like any other couple.

On the day Christina filed for divorce, Josh was in Nashville spending time with friends and promoting a new episode of his podcast with guests from the recent Republican National Convention. This news came just days after Christina accused Josh of diverting over $35,000 of her money from rental property income into his personal bank account.

In her legal court documents, Christina claimed that Josh contacted her property manager to change the account for payments just a day after she informed him of their divorce. She expressed her frustration on Instagram Stories, calling out Josh for his actions and describing him as an insecure man with a large ego.

Christina and Josh’s relationship began in 2021, shortly after her divorce from Ant Anstead. They share a 4-year-old son, Hudson. Christina was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she has two children. Despite the divorce, their collaborative show, “The Flip Off,” with Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, is still moving forward.

“The Flip Off” is a new HGTV show that pits the two couples against each other to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain. The production team is currently trying to figure out the plan moving forward, as filming had just started a few weeks ago.

The news of Christina and Josh’s divorce has shocked many fans, especially given their recent professional collaboration. It remains to be seen how their personal lives will impact their work together and the future of “The Flip Off.” Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.