Josh Gad, known for his roles in Frozen and on Broadway, has confirmed that he will be starring in a sequel to the 1987 film Spaceballs. The original director, Mel Brooks, will be returning to produce the film. This exciting news was first reported by The InSneider.

In an Instagram post, Gad expressed his excitement about working with Mel Brooks and creating a sequel worthy of the original film. He shared that he and the team are dedicated to delivering a film that fans have been waiting for 37 years to see. The involvement of Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum and writers Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez has also been confirmed.

Fans of the original Spaceballs movie, which followed the story of a star-pilot and his sidekick on a mission to save a space princess and her planet, have been eagerly waiting for this sequel. The original film starred Mel Brooks as President Skroob, alongside Daphne Zuniga, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, and John Candy.

While it’s unclear if any of the original cast members will return for the sequel, Josh Gad has a history of convincing retired actors to come back for sequels. In 2020, he announced a Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel with Rick Moranis, who had been in retirement for years. Unfortunately, the project was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans are excited to see Josh Gad take on this new project and work alongside Mel Brooks to bring the Spaceballs sequel to life. With Gad’s enthusiasm and track record of bringing back beloved actors, there’s hope that this sequel will be a success and bring joy to fans of the original film.