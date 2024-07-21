Josephine Skriver, a model known for her stunning looks and endless legs, recently graced a swimwear campaign for Italian clothing brand Effek. In the photos, she exudes elegance and style as she showcases the new range of swimwear. Apart from her work with Effek, Josephine also co-founded a clothing label called JoJa with fellow model Jasmine Tookes. The brand, which started as an Instagram page offering fitness tips, has now evolved into a successful fitness gear business.

The Danish beauty, who is also a Victoria’s Secret Angel, recently celebrated her two-year anniversary with her husband, American rocker Alexander DeLeon. The couple welcomed their first child together last August, adding to the joy of their relationship. Josephine shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing her love and gratitude for her husband and their new journey as parents.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Josephine also knows how to have fun and enjoy life. She recently took her husband and daughter to Disneyland to celebrate Alexander’s 35th birthday. The family had a great time at the theme park, creating memories that will last a lifetime. Josephine shared photos from the trip on social media, capturing the joy and excitement of the special occasion.

Despite her busy schedule as a model and entrepreneur, Josephine always makes time for her loved ones and cherishes the moments spent with them. Her dedication to her family and her passion for fitness and wellness are evident in everything she does. Whether she is striking a pose in a glamorous photoshoot or enjoying a day out with her husband and daughter, Josephine Skriver is a true inspiration to her fans and followers around the world.