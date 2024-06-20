Joseph Gordon-Levitt recently made a special appearance on The Tonight Show to celebrate his wife Tasha McCauley’s birthday in a unique and heartwarming way. The actor performed a cover of Taylor Swift’s song “Lover” as a birthday gift to his wife, who was not able to be with him in New York during the show.

Expressing his sadness at not having his wife by his side on her special day, Joseph shared his desire to surprise her with a birthday present on the show. Jimmy Fallon, the host of The Tonight Show, presented Joseph with an acoustic guitar, and the actor proceeded to deliver a heartfelt dedication to his wife before his performance.

Joseph’s rendition of “Lover” was a touching and sincere tribute to his wife, with the actor altering the lyrics slightly to fit the occasion of her summer birthday. The performance showcased Joseph’s musical talents, which Jimmy Fallon praised, highlighting the actor’s ability to embody different characters through music.

During the interview, Joseph discussed his practice of creating playlists for the characters he portrays in films, a habit he has maintained for many years. He explained how listening to specific types of music helps him get into the right mindset for his roles, whether it be channeling anger or love on screen.

Overall, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s appearance on The Tonight Show was a beautiful gesture to his wife and a demonstration of his multifaceted talents as an actor and musician. The performance of Taylor Swift’s “Lover” was a meaningful birthday gift that showcased the actor’s deep appreciation and love for his wife, making for a memorable and heartwarming moment on the show.