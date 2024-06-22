Joseph Gordon-Levitt recently opened up about the overwhelming fan response he has received for his role in the iconic movie “10 Things I Hate About You,” even after 25 years since its release. Reflecting on his experience, Gordon-Levitt expressed his shock and gratitude towards fans who still appreciate the film and his performance.

In a recent interview, Gordon-Levitt shared that he is still amazed by the impact the movie has had on audiences over the years. He acknowledged the special place the film holds in the hearts of fans and how it continues to resonate with new generations.

Despite his successful career in Hollywood, Gordon-Levitt admitted that the enduring popularity of “10 Things I Hate About You” still surprises him. He credited the film’s timeless story and memorable characters for its lasting appeal, emphasizing the importance of authenticity and relatability in storytelling.

Gordon-Levitt’s reflections on the film’s fan response serve as a testament to the lasting impact of “10 Things I Hate About You” on popular culture. As audiences continue to celebrate and cherish the movie, Gordon-Levitt’s portrayal of Cameron James remains a beloved and cherished part of cinematic history.

In addition to his thoughts on the film, Gordon-Levitt also shared insights into his career and future projects. Despite his success in the industry, he remains humble and grateful for the opportunities that have come his way. With a dedicated fan base that continues to support him, Gordon-Levitt looks forward to exploring new creative endeavors and sharing his talents with audiences around the world.

Overall, Gordon-Levitt’s reflections on the fan response to “10 Things I Hate About You” offer a glimpse into the enduring impact of the film and the lasting legacy of his performance. As he continues to captivate audiences with his work, Gordon-Levitt remains a beloved figure in Hollywood, admired for his talent, humility, and dedication to his craft.