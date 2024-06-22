General Hospital fans have been buzzing about Tanisha Harper’s recent social media post, where she shared a stunning selfie and hinted at some cheeky vibes. The photo quickly made the rounds among viewers, who are eager to see Jordan Ashford in a more fulfilling storyline.

While there was a moment of excitement when Zeke Robinson arrived in town and had a steamy encounter with Jordan, it was short-lived as Zeke’s character quickly exited the show. Fans were left disappointed that the potential romance between Jordan and Zeke did not have a chance to fully develop.

Now, viewers are left wondering who could be the next love interest for Jordan. Some have suggested Detective Calvin Bennett as a possible match, while others have considered the idea of bringing Zeke back or introducing a completely new character to shake things up.

In the meantime, General Hospital spoilers hint at some deputy mayor drama in Jordan’s future, adding to the anticipation of what’s to come for her character. With fans clamoring for more screen time and engaging storylines for Tanisha Harper, let’s hope that the show delivers on their expectations.

As we eagerly await more updates on Jordan’s love life, stay tuned to CDL for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and predictions. We are your go-to source for all things GH, so don’t miss out on the exciting developments ahead.