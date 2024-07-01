The Olympic qualifying trials are always a time filled with emotions for athletes and fans. Recently, Simone Biles’s husband, Jonathan Owens, couldn’t contain his happiness as he celebrated her success in securing a spot on the women’s gymnastics team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

At 28 years old, Owens took to Instagram to share his excitement, posting a picture of the leaderboard with Simone’s name at the top. He expressed his pride by writing, “We going to Paris. Man, I’m so proud.” While he is thrilled to support his wife, he may not be able to stay for the entire duration of the games as he has commitments to his own training camp.

Simone Biles, at 27, will be the oldest American gymnast to compete in the Olympics in over seven decades. She will also be the fourth American woman to participate in three Olympic Games, joining the ranks of Muriel Grossfeld, Linda Metheny, and Dominique Dawes.

Joining Biles in Paris will be Suni Lee, 21, and Jordan Chiles, 23, who were her teammates at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, along with newcomer Hezly Rivera. Following the U.S. Trials, Biles expressed her relief and confidence, stating that she knew she wasn’t finished after her performances in Tokyo.

Having faced mental health challenges and ‘twisties’ during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which led her to withdraw from several events, Biles is now determined and focused on her goals for the 2024 Games in Paris. She emphasized that they compete for themselves and their love for the sport and representing the U.S., aiming to show their true strength on the Olympic stage.

The support from Jonathan Owens and the rest of her teammates will undoubtedly be a source of motivation for Simone Biles as she prepares to showcase her skills once again on the international stage. The journey to the 2024 Olympics promises to be an exciting one for Biles and her fans, as they eagerly anticipate her performances in Paris.