Jonathan Owens recently addressed the backlash he received for a comment he made regarding his marriage to seven-time Olympic champion Simone Biles. In a previous interview, Owens referred to himself as “the catch” in their relationship, which sparked criticism online. Despite the negative attention, Owens shared that he was not initially aware of the backlash as he keeps his social media notifications off. He mentioned that he was with his mother and Biles when the comments surfaced and chose to let them handle reading the feedback.

The NFL star, who married Biles in April of last year, emphasized that he doesn’t let criticisms affect him and believes that living life authentically is the best approach, regardless of public opinions. Owens acknowledged the mixed reactions to his statements, stating that people will always have something to say, whether he speaks up or remains silent.

In addition to the controversial comment, Owens also faced backlash for claiming he was unaware of Biles’ identity before they began dating. Biles, on the other hand, expressed her support for her husband, highlighting his kind nature and how he always appreciates her. Despite the initial humor she found in the situation, Biles admitted that the negative comments started impacting her mental well-being.

Biles clarified that Owens never intended to undermine her worth but simply expressed his own value in their relationship. She defended his character, emphasizing that he has always treated her with utmost respect and admiration. The couple, who got engaged in February 2022 and married in April 2023, continues to stand by each other amidst the public scrutiny.

Ultimately, the pair remains focused on their relationship and supporting one another through challenges. Owens’ response to the backlash showcases his resilience and commitment to living authentically, despite facing criticism. Biles’ unwavering support for her husband reflects the strength of their bond and mutual respect for each other. In the world of professional athletes and public figures, navigating public opinion can be challenging, but this couple seems to be handling it with grace and unity.