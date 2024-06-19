Jonathan Knight recently opened up about his journey to meeting his husband, Harley, and the exciting new spinoff show, ‘Farmhouse Fixer.’ The New Kids on the Block singer shared exclusive details about his personal life and professional projects in a candid interview.

In the interview, Jonathan Knight discussed how he met his husband, Harley, and the instant connection they felt. He revealed that their relationship has been a source of strength and support for him, especially during challenging times. Knight expressed his gratitude for finding love and happiness with Harley.

Aside from his personal life, Jonathan Knight also talked about his new spinoff show, ‘Farmhouse Fixer.’ He shared his passion for renovating old homes and turning them into beautiful spaces. Knight discussed the challenges and rewards of working on the show, highlighting the importance of preserving the history and character of each property.

Fans of Jonathan Knight and ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ can look forward to more exciting updates and behind-the-scenes insights as the show continues to gain popularity. Knight’s dedication to his craft and his genuine personality shine through in every episode, making him a beloved figure in the world of home renovation and design.

Overall, Jonathan Knight’s interview provided a glimpse into his personal life and professional endeavors, giving fans a deeper understanding of the man behind the music and the renovation projects. With his husband by his side and a successful TV show on the air, Knight is undoubtedly living his best life and inspiring others to do the same.