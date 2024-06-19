Jonathan Knight and his husband, Harley Rodriguez, had a unique and memorable first meeting back in 2008. At the time, the New Kids on the Block had come back together for their album, The Block. Despite being all grown up, the boy band’s popularity was still strong among their fans. However, there were still some people, like Rodriguez, who didn’t know much about them.

Rodriguez, 51, admitted that he had heard their music but was never a fan. He met Knight when he was a trainer at Barry’s Bootcamp, where Knight took his classes. This led to Rodriguez being invited to Knight’s show at the House of Blues in L.A., where he witnessed the intense fan reactions and realized the band’s huge impact.

After their initial meeting, Knight and Rodriguez started having dinners together and eventually got engaged in 2016 during an African safari. In 2022, they revealed that they had gotten married. Knight, now known for his show Farmhouse Fixer, enjoyed the fact that Rodriguez had no idea about his past as a band member.

Knight’s new series, Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, showcases his renovation skills as he takes on the challenge of transforming a 12-acre campground into a vacation destination. The project is expected to take two years, with the goal of having three cottages ready by next summer. Rodriguez and Knight’s brother, Jordan, will also be part of the show.

The couple’s focus is on creating a relaxing environment for visitors, with plans to enhance the cottages with porches for guests to unwind and enjoy the lakefront views. Knight is excited about the project and looks forward to sharing the experience with viewers on HGTV.

Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp premieres on HGTV, offering a glimpse into Knight’s passion for renovating and creating inviting spaces for others to enjoy. The show not only highlights his skills as a fixer but also his journey with his husband and family, making it a personal and engaging series for fans to watch.