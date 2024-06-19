Jon Hamm, the 53-year-old actor, recently opened up about his hopes for fatherhood with his wife, Anna Osceola, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Despite his initial fears about marriage, Hamm described his wedding day as perfect and emotional, surrounded by loved ones. The couple tied the knot in Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, the same location where they shot the Mad Men series finale.

Reflecting on his age, Hamm acknowledged that he may become an “old dad,” but he sees it as a positive thing. Previously, Hamm was in a long-term relationship with actress Jennifer Westfeldt before their split in 2015. However, he expressed newfound openness to marriage and children after working through emotional trauma, including the loss of his mother at a young age.

In a lighthearted moment, Hamm shared with ET that he and Osceola had accidentally forgotten their six-month wedding anniversary, attributing it to the holiday festivities. Despite the oversight, he joked that the association with Christmas Eve would make it easier to remember in the future.

The couple’s journey from co-stars on Mad Men to real-life partners has been a source of joy and growth for Hamm. He emphasized the significance of being able to officially call Osceola his wife after nine years of knowing her, describing it as exciting and nice.

As Hamm and Osceola continue to navigate their relationship and build a life together, fans eagerly anticipate the possibility of them welcoming children in the future. The actor’s openness about his desire for fatherhood and the evolution of his perspective on marriage offer a glimpse into his personal life beyond the screen. Hamm’s journey serves as a reminder that love and family can blossom at any stage of life, bringing new meaning and happiness along the way.