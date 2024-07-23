The second official trailer for “Joker: Folie À Deux” has been released, giving fans a glimpse into the highly anticipated film. The trailer, which runs for 2 minutes and 52 seconds, showcases the intense and gritty world of the Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix.

In addition to the trailer release, there have been updates on other entertainment news. *NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick has given an exclusive update on a possible reunion, while Shawn Levy, the director of “Deadpool & Wolverine,” hints at Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman teaming up again on screen.

On the reality TV front, ‘RHODubai’s Caroline Brooks has slammed Taleen Marie as a ‘gaslighting liar’ in an exclusive interview. Meanwhile, fans of ’90 Day Fiancé’ will be shocked to learn that Angela reveals shocking information about Michael to a private investigator.

In other news, there have been reports of tragedy as Slash’s stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight has passed away at the age of 25. Madonna’s son David Banda has responded to concerns that he is homeless and ‘starving,’ setting the record straight about his well-being.

Amidst all the entertainment news, political figures have also made headlines. Joe Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 election, leading to reactions from celebrities like John Legend and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Additionally, there is speculation about Kamala Harris’ potential presidential run, with comparisons drawn to shows like ‘Veep’ and ‘The Simpsons’ predicting her future.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of “Joker: Folie À Deux,” the entertainment industry continues to be filled with a mix of exciting updates, tragic losses, and political endorsements. Stay tuned for more news and updates on all your favorite celebrities and entertainment events.