The Joker sequel that fans have been eagerly anticipating, Joker: Folie à Deux, has completed filming as of April 2023. Starring Joaquin Phoenix as Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, the latest trailer was revealed on July 23, giving viewers a glimpse into Arthur Fleck’s trial and the romantic moments between Joker and Harley Quinn.

Following the success of the 2019 film Joker, fans have been waiting for this sequel with bated breath. With Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga taking on the roles of the iconic evil duo, it’s no doubt that this film will be a massive hit at the box office. Hollywood Life is here to break down all the essential details about the movie, including the release date, cast, plot, and more.

The production of Joker: Folie à Deux wrapped up on April 5, 2023, with director Todd and Lady Gaga sharing photos of Harley and Joker to mark the occasion. Filming began on December 10, 2022, with images of Joaquin Phoenix getting into character as Joker. Throughout the filming process, Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix were spotted in various locations in New York, including the iconic Joker stairs in The Bronx.

The release date for Joker: Folie à Deux is set for October 4, 2024. Originally intended as a standalone film, the massive success of Joker led to the green light for a sequel. The first trailer for the film was released in April 2024, generating even more excitement among fans.

In addition to Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz will be reprising her role as Sophie Dumond in the sequel. Other actors like Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Harry Lawtey, and Jacob Lofland are also part of the cast, although their specific roles have not been disclosed.

While the plot of Joker: Folie à Deux has been kept under wraps, it has been revealed that the film will be a musical. Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir described the decision as both logical and surprising, promising an exciting and beautiful experience for audiences. The movie has been given an R-rating for strong violence and brief full nudity.

Fans can expect an intriguing exploration of the relationship between Joker and Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux. The title itself, which translates to “delusion or mental illness shared by two people in close association” in French, hints at the complex dynamics between the characters.

For those wondering about the connection between Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn and Margot Robbie’s portrayal of the character in previous films, it has been clarified that they exist in different DC universes. Margot Robbie has expressed her excitement about Lady Gaga taking on the role, praising her as a talented actor who will bring something incredible to the character.

Overall, Joker: Folie à Deux is shaping up to be a thrilling and captivating cinematic experience for fans of the Joker and Harley Quinn. With a star-studded cast, a mysterious plot, and the promise of a musical twist, this sequel is sure to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.