JoJo Siwa recently shared her plans to become a mother of three children with the help of surrogacy. The 21-year-old singer and former Dance Moms star revealed that she wants to have three babies carried and delivered by three different surrogates. This decision is due to JoJo being gay and needing to plan her pregnancy differently than a straight person.

In a video posted by Cosmopolitan, JoJo explained that she intends to fertilize three eggs and have three surrogates carry them. This way, the babies will all be from the same batch but born separately. She even mentioned that she hopes their birthdays will land on different days so they can be like triplets, but not exactly.

JoJo has already picked out names for her future children, a baby girl named Freddie and twin boys named Eddy and Teddy. She even has a sperm donor lined up and is ready to start the process, although she acknowledges that she needs to be patient and wait a few years.

The singer emphasized that she makes it clear to her partners early on that she plans to have three children with specific names. JoJo expressed her excitement about welcoming her future kids, referring to them as her “nuggets” and stating that nothing comes before them.

Aside from her surrogacy plans, JoJo Siwa has undergone a significant transformation from her early days as a child star to her current status as a pop icon. She has achieved various milestones throughout her career, from winning awards to giving back to the community.

JoJo has also been open about her personal life, coming out as gay and celebrating Pride with her girlfriend. Her journey in the entertainment industry reflects her growth and evolution as an artist and individual.

As JoJo continues to pursue her dreams of motherhood and musical success, fans can expect to see more of her inspiring story unfold in the years to come. Her courage and authenticity serve as a reminder that it’s essential to stay true to oneself and follow your heart, no matter the challenges that may arise.