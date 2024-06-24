JoJo Siwa, the former Nickelodeon star, recently found herself in the middle of controversy after sharing a video on TikTok. In the video, JoJo showcased her rap skills by rapping Busta Rhymes’s verse in “Look At Me Now” as part of her pre-show vocal warm-up routine. Although she nailed most of the lyrics, some social media users criticized her, questioning why she needs a warm-up if she lip-syncs on stage.

Despite the negative comments, some fans were impressed by JoJo’s rap skills and even suggested that she should release a rap album. However, the backlash continued as JoJo faced criticism for her behavior at Walt Disney World on her 21st birthday, where she was reportedly intoxicated and trying to start a sing-along with her song “Karma.” This led to online trolling and mixed reactions from her fans.

Following the incident at Disney World, JoJo was seen chugging from a bottle of Tito’s vodka on stage at the Los Angeles Gay Pride celebration. While it’s unclear what was in the bottle, the act received backlash from fans who accused her of promoting alcoholism. Despite the criticism, JoJo addressed the online trolls during her performance by recounting a negative comment and confidently clapping back at the individual.

Overall, JoJo Siwa’s recent actions and social media posts have sparked controversy among fans and critics alike. From her rap skills to her behavior at public events, JoJo’s actions have generated mixed reactions online. While some fans appreciate her talents and energy, others have raised concerns about her behavior and the messages she may be sending to her young audience. As JoJo continues to navigate her career and personal life in the public eye, it remains to be seen how she will address the ongoing backlash and criticism.