Johnny Marr, the talented guitarist known for his time with The Smiths, has always felt a special connection to Ireland. This summer, he will be performing in his parents’ hometown of Athy, where their love story began, and then at the National Concert Hall. During his time in Ireland, Marr will also be discussing his new book, Marr’s Guitars, which explores the history and significance of his iconic instruments.

In Marr’s book, readers will find a mix of personal stories, rock and roll artifacts, and magical anecdotes. It’s a unique blend that offers insight into Marr’s musical journey and the legacy of his guitars. Some of these instruments have had a second life, appearing on records by bands like Radiohead and Modest Mouse, as well as being used in performances with R.E.M.

Beyond his musical endeavors, Marr has also embraced a clean-living lifestyle that includes meditation and running. These practices have become essential tools for Marr in his personal growth and creative process. By incorporating meditation into his daily routine, Marr has found a sense of calm and clarity that helps him navigate the challenges of life in the music industry.

Marr’s Irish heritage has played a significant role in shaping his identity and musical influences. Growing up with parents who met in Ireland, Marr has always felt a deep connection to the country and its rich cultural heritage. This connection is evident in his music, which often reflects the soulful and spirited sounds of Ireland.

During his upcoming performances in Ireland, Marr will have the opportunity to connect with fans and share his love for music and storytelling. Through his music and his new book, Marr continues to inspire audiences around the world with his creativity and passion for art. His dedication to his craft and his commitment to personal growth serve as a powerful example for aspiring musicians and fans alike.

As Marr takes the stage in Ireland this summer, fans can expect an unforgettable experience filled with soulful music, captivating stories, and a glimpse into the life of one of rock’s most iconic figures. Johnny Marr’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of music, meditation, and embracing one’s roots.