Johnny Depp’s romantic involvement with Russian model Yulia Vlasova has been sparking a lot of interest due to their significant age difference. But, according to relationship expert Amy Laurent, this may actually be beneficial for Depp. Laurent believes that Depp’s casual relationship with Vlasova might be a good match for him at the moment, especially considering the fallout from his highly publicized breakup with Amber Heard.

Depp and Vlasova have been spotted together on a few occasions, but they are making an effort to keep their relationship under the radar. Some believe that Depp’s tumultuous past with Heard has made it challenging for him to pursue anything serious with someone new. This makes his casual romance with Vlasova a suitable arrangement for him.

Sources close to Depp have revealed that he and Vlasova have been seeing each other on and off for over two years. Their relationship reportedly began shortly after Depp’s legal battle with Heard came to an end. The pair is said to have met in Prague, Czech Republic, where Vlasova is based, and she often travels to the U.K. to spend time with Depp.

Most recently, Depp and Vlasova were spotted together at London Heliport, looking relaxed and comfortable in each other’s company. Depp sported a casual look with a black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and a gray sweater tied around his waist. Vlasova, on the other hand, wore a black crop top and loose-fitting trousers, completing her outfit with white sneakers and retro sunglasses.

While Vlasova did share a photo on her Instagram Story featuring her and Depp, she seems to prefer keeping their relationship out of the public eye. In fact, she recently requested that the media respect her privacy and refrain from discussing her personal life.

Since his legal battles, Depp has returned to Hollywood with various projects, including the French-language biopic “Jeanne du Barry” and an animated movie called “Johnny Puff: Secret Mission,” where he voiced the character Johnny Puff. Depp even invented a new language for his character in the film, showcasing his creativity and versatility as an actor.