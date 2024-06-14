Johnny Canales, a beloved TV host and musician, has passed away at the age of 77. His wife, Nora Canales, shared the news of his passing on Facebook early Thursday morning.

Born in Robstown, Texas, Canales was a renowned figure in the entertainment industry, known for his show “El Show de Johnny Canales.” He played a significant role in promoting Tejano and Latino music, helping launch the careers of many popular artists such as Selena, Bronco, and Ramon Ayala.

Throughout his career, Canales became an international star, with his show reaching audiences not only in the United States but also in 23 other countries. His impact on the music industry and his dedication to showcasing talent from South Texas left a lasting legacy.

Texas State Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa expressed his condolences, calling Canales an icon and a leader in the industry. He emphasized Canales’ role in expanding the influence of Tejano music and praised him for his contributions to the entertainment world.

Canales’ show, which first aired in 1983, became a staple in households across the country for over four decades. His charismatic personality and passion for music endeared him to fans, and his collaborations with other artists further solidified his place in the industry.

In addition to his work on television, Canales was also a talented musician, showcasing his skills and passion for music on various platforms. His dedication to promoting cultural diversity and celebrating the rich musical heritage of South Texas set him apart as a true pioneer in the industry.

As fans and colleagues mourn the loss of Johnny Canales, they remember him not only as a talented entertainer but also as a kind-hearted individual who touched the lives of many through his music and television show. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of artists and entertainers, ensuring that his contributions to the world of music are never forgotten.