John Terry and his wife Toni were spotted enjoying a relaxing day on a yacht in Capri. While the England national team was busy competing in Euro 2024, the former Chelsea captain was soaking up the sun with his childhood sweetheart. The couple, who have been together since they were teenagers, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2007.

Terry and Toni are the proud parents of twins, Georgie John and Summer Rose, who recently celebrated their 18th birthday. Last year, the couple surprised their children with matching Mercedes cars as a birthday gift, showcasing their close-knit family bond and generosity.

Despite retiring from professional football, Terry remains active on social media, often sharing glimpses of his family life with his followers. From spending time on the golf course with his son to watching Chelsea matches with his daughter, the former footballer cherishes these moments with his loved ones.

Known for his successful career at Chelsea, Terry holds numerous records in the Premier League, including the most clean sheets and goals scored by a defender. As England competes for glory in Euro 2024, Terry, who earned 78 caps for his country, will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on the tournament.

During their yacht excursion, the couple was joined by a crew member who assisted with navigating the waters off the coast of Italy. While Terry engaged in conversation with the crew, Toni relaxed and checked her phone, taking in the picturesque views of the Tyrrhenian Sea.

As the couple continues to enjoy their summer getaway in Capri, fans and followers can catch a glimpse of their idyllic vacation through social media updates and paparazzi shots. Whether sunbathing on the yacht or exploring the Italian coastline, John Terry and his wife Toni embody the essence of a dreamy Mediterranean escape, blending luxury with leisure in true celebrity style.