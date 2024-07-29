Emmerdale is set to unveil a major revelation in the upcoming episodes as a new character, John Sugden, arrives in the village. The drama unfolds when Eric Pollard’s car breaks down, causing him to miss an old friend’s funeral. Victoria Sugden steps in to help and takes Eric to the church, where they encounter a man named John Sugden, who could potentially be Victoria’s half-brother.

The sudden appearance of John Sugden sparks curiosity and intrigue among the villagers, especially Eric and Victoria. The Sugden family, known for their iconic presence in the Dales, has seen a decline in numbers over the years, with only Victoria and Sarah Sugden remaining in the village.

Actor Oliver Farnworth, known for his roles in Hollyoaks and Coronation Street, will make his debut as John Sugden. Soap fans can expect Oliver to bring a new dynamic to the show, although details about his character are being kept a secret.

The upcoming episodes of Emmerdale promise to deliver intense drama and unexpected twists, as John Sugden’s arrival shakes things up in the village. Viewers will have to tune in to ITV1 and ITVX on Monday, August 5, to witness the unfolding drama and discover the true connection between Victoria and John Sugden.

As the storyline unfolds, Emmerdale fans can expect an emotional rollercoaster and gripping moments that will keep them on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned for more updates and revelations as John Sugden’s true identity is revealed in the upcoming episodes of Emmerdale.