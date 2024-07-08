John Stamos, the well-known actor and musician, recently had his 6-year-old son, Billy, join him on stage to play the drums during a Beach Boys concert in Indianapolis. Stamos shared a clip of the performance on his Instagram, showing Billy impressively keeping up with his father on the drums while wearing noise-dampening headphones to protect his ears.

This isn’t the first time Billy has joined his dad on stage with the Beach Boys. Stamos, who has been performing with the band since 1984, often brings his son along to share in the musical experience. In fact, Stamos has spoken about how much it means to him to play with the Beach Boys, calling it one of the greatest thrills of his life.

In addition to sharing the stage with his son, Stamos also paid tribute to his late father during a recent performance with the Beach Boys. He introduced the song “Forever” by dedicating it to his dad on the 23rd anniversary of his passing, highlighting the importance of love lasting forever.

Stamos, who shares Billy with his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos, has been introducing his son to music from a young age. He has expressed how much joy it brings him to see Billy show an aptitude for performing and share in his passion for music.

During a previous interview, Stamos emotionally recalled a special moment when he had his son sit on his lap during a performance of “God Only Knows.” He described it as a moment he never thought he would experience and one that was incredibly meaningful to him.

Overall, John Stamos’ bond with his son through music is a heartwarming example of the power of family and shared passions. As Billy continues to grow and develop his musical talents, it’s clear that he is following in his father’s footsteps and creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.