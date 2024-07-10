Comedian John Mulaney and his wife Annamarie Tendler recently announced their decision to get a divorce after being married for seven years. Despite their years together, the couple did not have any children during their marriage. Mulaney had previously mentioned in his stand-up routines that he did not want to have kids. However, in September 2021, he surprised fans by revealing on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he and Olivia Munn were expecting their first child together.

Mulaney expressed his gratitude towards Munn for her support, especially during his recovery journey. The couple’s relationship began in May 2021, before Mulaney filed for divorce from Tendler. Following months of speculation, Munn gave birth to their son, Malcolm Mulaney, in November 2021.

Mulaney and Munn first met at a wedding in 2015, where Munn admitted to being “obsessed” with spending time with him. They began dating in 2018 and got married in a private ceremony in New York in July 2024. The intimate wedding only had their son and a witness in attendance.

In July 2021, when Mulaney announced his separation from Tendler, he chose to focus on his recovery and work. Both Mulaney and Tendler issued statements expressing their emotions about the divorce. Tendler took a break from social media but returned to showcase her photography under a new username.

Throughout their marriage, Mulaney often shared heartfelt messages and photos of their time together on social media. He described Tendler as the most inspiring person he had ever met. However, the reasons behind their split remain unclear.

Mulaney’s candidness about his struggles with addiction and his journey to recovery have resonated with fans. His openness about personal challenges and triumphs has added depth to his stand-up comedy, making him a relatable figure to many.

As Mulaney and Munn embrace parenthood together, fans continue to show their support for the couple’s growing family. The unexpected turns in Mulaney’s personal life have only added to the intrigue surrounding his career and personal journey.