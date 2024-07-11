Olivia Munn and John Mulaney recently got married over the Fourth of July weekend at a friend’s home in New York. This joyous occasion was attended by their 2-year-old son, Malcolm Hiệp, and officiated by Munn’s Newsroom co-star Sam Waterston. Their journey to this momentous event has been filled with highs, lows, and everything in between.

The couple’s relationship began in 2021 when Mulaney was still engaged to artist Anna Marie Tendler. Munn, who was captivated by Mulaney at a wedding they both attended, made efforts to connect with him, but he was initially unresponsive. However, fate brought them together later, leading to Mulaney’s divorce from Tendler and the start of a new chapter with Munn.

Throughout their relationship, Mulaney faced personal challenges, including a relapse that led him to rehab. Munn stood by him and offered her unwavering support during these difficult times. The public eye scrutinized their every move, especially when news of their relationship and pregnancy broke.

As their love story unfolded, Mulaney and Munn shared glimpses of their life together on social media, celebrating milestones like their son’s first birthday and sharing endearing moments as a family. Despite facing rumors and speculation, they remained steadfast in their commitment to each other.

In a surprising turn of events, Munn revealed her battle with breast cancer, undergoing multiple surgeries and treatments in silence. Mulaney stood by her side, offering comfort and support throughout her courageous fight. Their bond only grew stronger in the face of adversity, showcasing their unwavering love and dedication to each other.

Their journey culminated in a beautiful wedding ceremony where they exchanged vows in the presence of their loved ones. Waterston officiated the intimate event, symbolizing the beginning of a new chapter for the couple. As they embark on this new chapter as a married couple, Mulaney and Munn’s love story continues to inspire and uplift those around them.

Their resilience, strength, and unwavering support for each other serve as a testament to the power of love and partnership in overcoming life’s challenges. As they navigate the road ahead, Mulaney and Munn’s love story is a beacon of hope and a reminder of the enduring power of love in the face of adversity.