General Hospital actor John J. York recently opened up about his battle with cancer and the incredible support he has received from fans and the bone marrow donor registry. In a heartfelt interview, York revealed that he was diagnosed with two types of blood and bone marrow cancer in 2022, which required him to undergo bone marrow transplants to combat the disease.

Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and Smoldering Multiple Myeloma are the two types of cancer that York was diagnosed with. MDS is a type of cancer that affects blood cells in the bone marrow, while Smoldering Multiple Myeloma is a slow-growing form of cancer that affects plasma cells. Despite the challenging diagnosis, York expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support he received from fans and the bone marrow donor registry.

After undergoing seven days a week of chemotherapy at Vanderbilt University, York was finally able to return to work on General Hospital. In November 2023, he received the news that a perfect bone marrow donor match had been found, allowing him to resume filming for the soap opera. The emotional moment of receiving the life-saving donation left York speechless and grateful for the opportunity to continue doing what he loves.

Throughout his treatment journey, York decided to use his platform to raise awareness for bone marrow donations and encourage others to join the registry. He shared his story publicly in the hopes of inspiring more people to become potential donors and help save lives. By connecting with organizations like Be the Match, York was able to make a positive impact and raise awareness for the importance of bone marrow donations.

Reflecting on his 31 years on General Hospital, York expressed his gratitude for the milestones he has experienced, from the birth of his daughter to becoming a grandfather. He emphasized the importance of living in the moment and appreciating the simple joys of life, especially after facing a life-threatening diagnosis.

As York continues his journey to recovery, he encourages everyone to visit Be the Match’s website to learn more about the bone marrow donation process and how they can potentially help someone in need. By sharing his story and using his platform for good, York hopes to make a difference in the lives of others and raise awareness for the importance of bone marrow donations.