John Grant, a 55-year-old musical genius, has always been known for his ability to blend humor and pain, musical buoyancy and lyrical wretchedness in his music. Growing up in a religious family that condemned homosexuality, Grant has channeled his resulting agony into his music, creating a unique blend of warped magic out of the wreckage. His sixth solo album, ‘The Art Of The Lie’, showcases this duality in full force.

The album is a musical journey cleaved in two, with twitchy ‘hits’ like the ’80s funk-strut of ‘All That School For Nothing’ and the sassy wobbles of ‘It’s A Bitch’ juxtaposed with moments of total devastation. Tracks like ‘Father’, where Grant laments not becoming the man his father hoped for, and ‘Daddy’, written from a child’s perspective as a sin, showcase the heavy emotional depth of the album.

While ‘The Art Of The Lie’ may not be the most accessible entry point into John Grant’s music for new listeners, it offers a deeper exploration into the mind of the man for fans. Grant’s ability to pull listeners in with heavy emotions and then lighten the mood with clever one-liners or piss-taking skits like ‘Twistin Scriptures’ or ‘Meek AF’ shows his unique storytelling and musical prowess.

Overall, ‘The Art Of The Lie’ is a testament to John Grant’s artistry, showcasing his ability to blend humor and pain, lightness and darkness, in a truly captivating way. It is a musical journey that invites listeners to delve deeper into the complexities of Grant’s mind and music, offering a rich and rewarding experience for those willing to take the plunge.