Joe Jonas recently shared some personal insights into his upcoming solo album, “Music For People Who Believe in Love,” during an interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. The 34-year-old singer discussed how this new music is the most personal he has ever written, emphasizing the importance of telling his own story through his art.

In the interview, Joe expressed a desire to share his experiences and emotions through his music in a way that felt authentic to him. He highlighted the significance of using his own voice in this solo project, rather than collaborating with his brothers or other musicians. By doing so, he felt he could convey his personal journey more effectively and connect with his listeners on a deeper level.

While discussing the creative process behind his album, Joe revealed that there was one particular song that his brothers, Kevin and Nick, were drawn to for their own project. Despite some initial hesitation, Joe approached Nick about using the song for his solo album, and after a thoughtful conversation, he received his brothers’ blessing to include it in his work.

In addition to sharing details about his solo album, Joe also gave fans a glimpse into the themes and messages they can expect to hear in his music. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to connect with audiences through his songs and credited the talented musicians, songwriters, and producers who contributed to the project. Joe’s album is intended to speak to the experiences of fatherhood, self-discovery, and the joy of pursuing one’s passion.

As Joe prepares for the release of “Music For People Who Believe in Love” in October, he reflected on the challenges he has faced in his personal life over the past year. Following his divorce from actress Sophie Turner, Joe has navigated the complexities of co-parenting their two daughters while focusing on his music career. Despite the difficulties, Joe remains optimistic and grateful for the opportunity to share his art with the world.

With the release of his first single, “Work It Out,” on July 19, Joe Jonas is gearing up to share his most personal and introspective music to date. Fans can look forward to a heartfelt and authentic album that reflects Joe’s journey of self-discovery, resilience, and love. Stay tuned for more updates on Joe’s music and personal life as he continues to inspire listeners with his artistry and storytelling.